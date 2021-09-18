Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
SCWTF stock remained flat at $$1,558.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,599.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,661.70. Schweiter Technologies has a 12 month low of $1,558.00 and a 12 month high of $1,558.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.