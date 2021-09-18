Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 1,153,897 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,565,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,913,267,005.28.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

TSE CNR traded up C$3.47 on Friday, hitting C$150.32. 12,473,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,566. The company has a market cap of C$106.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$139.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.27.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

