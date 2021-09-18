EasyFi 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00011370 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $1.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00134472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.