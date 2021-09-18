Evedo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.26 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00134472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

