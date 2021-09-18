Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,090,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,847. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.41.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.