Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.20. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

