Glenview Trust Co Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 325,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE CF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

