Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,470,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,777,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000.

Shares of LITTU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

