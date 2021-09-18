Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,173 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $70,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $83.30. 3,092,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

