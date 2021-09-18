ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.56 million and $428.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,460.30 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

