ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $84,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $101,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The company has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

