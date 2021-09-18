Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SFBS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. 641,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

