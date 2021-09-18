Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 98,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. 5,852,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

