Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $134.21 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $134,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.70. 6,832,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

