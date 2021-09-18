First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.93 during trading on Friday. 323,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,859. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.
