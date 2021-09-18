First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.93 during trading on Friday. 323,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,859. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.