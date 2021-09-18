The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $10.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.06. 342,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $673.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.67. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $834.31.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $12,526,025 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.