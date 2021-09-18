Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,955,000 after buying an additional 252,298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 665,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 10,888,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

