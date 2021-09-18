Frazier Management LLC Lowers Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Frazier Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,835 shares during the quarter. Aptinyx comprises 0.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 178,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

