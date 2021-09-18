Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the August 15th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 1,903,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,403. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

