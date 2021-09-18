Offshift (XFT) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00005760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $10.36 million and $165,005.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.19 or 1.00068813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00080055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

