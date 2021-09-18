Rotten 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $609.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $389,381.29 and approximately $609.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00134466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 106,122,406 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

