-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 537,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

