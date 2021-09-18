Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.