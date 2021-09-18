Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,182 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

