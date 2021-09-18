Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $5.01 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 1.7% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after buying an additional 987,166 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after buying an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,096,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,713,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,797. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

