Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,640 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

