Glenview Trust Co Purchases 298 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

DVY traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 850,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,101. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

