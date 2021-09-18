Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

AMGN stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

