Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,070,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

