Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 26,000 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

