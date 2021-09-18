Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.38. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $1,262,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,313 shares of company stock valued at $86,202,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.