Glenview Trust Co Buys 83 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,058. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.