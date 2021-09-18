American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

AOUT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 238,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.