Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

