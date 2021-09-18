Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.