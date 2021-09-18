Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.03. 2,824,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,152. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

