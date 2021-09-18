Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Tapestry worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

TPR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 3,416,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,943. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

