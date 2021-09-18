Crowns (CWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012624 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,147,891 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

