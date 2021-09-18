InsaneCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $112,176.31 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 129.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $112,176.31 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00421560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.00974330 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,746,153 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

