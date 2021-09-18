$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

XLNX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.78. 3,360,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

