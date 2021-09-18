Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

LUN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.03. 4,447,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

