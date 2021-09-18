Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $70.28. 1,767,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $74.99.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

