Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $70.28. 1,767,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $74.99.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.