Everest Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $32.33 million and $212,986.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

