Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $21.42

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,015,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

