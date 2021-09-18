Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,309,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.24. 1,901,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.