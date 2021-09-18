100,000 Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATER traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,981,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,840,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

