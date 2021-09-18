CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

NASDAQ:SKYAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

