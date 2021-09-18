225,000 Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 9.65% of Goldenbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of GBRG stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
Goldenbridge Acquisition Profile
