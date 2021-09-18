225,000 Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 9.65% of Goldenbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of GBRG stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

