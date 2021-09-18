CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.10% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 1,507,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.18.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

