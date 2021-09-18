Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

